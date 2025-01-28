Iran prepared for electronic warfare

In comments at the conclusion of a war game staged by the Iranian Army in the western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Major General Bagheri stressed that the Armed Forces are fit enough to defend the country and protect its security.

It is necessary to give the enemies the message that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to fight against them in electronic warfare, the general added.

He noted that the Iranian Army Ground Force units attending the recent exercise managed to take full advantage of artificial intelligence and robotic sciences, which he said have seriously changed the contemporary battles.

According to him, the Army forces carried out robotic operations in the drill and flew offensive and defensive micro air vehicles to detonate the targets.

General Bagheri said the defensive micro air vehicles at the Army’s disposal are one of the seven layers of defense capabilities of the Ground Force for repelling the enemy’s offense drones.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

MP/TSN3246818