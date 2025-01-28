https://en.mehrnews.com/news/227549/ Jan 28, 2025, 5:00 PM News ID 227549 Photo Photo Jan 28, 2025, 5:00 PM By: Fooroogh Taherkhani 6th day of Fajr intl. Theater Festival TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Several street theatres were performed on the 6th day of the Fajr International Theater Festival in the outer courtyard of the City Theater of Tehran. News ID 227549 کپی شد Related News 5th day of Fajr intl. Theater Festival 7th day of Fajr intl. Theater Festival 4th day of Fajr intl. Theater Festival News conference of 43rd Intl. Fajr Film Festival Tags Fajr International Theater Festival Iranian Artists Fajr Decade
Your Comment