Netizens mock Israeli attack, praise Iran’s air defense power

Early on Saturday, Iranian officials said that sounds heard in parts of Tehran were due to the activation of Iranian air defenses targeting “adversarial objects in the airspace surrounding Tehran province.”

Israeli media attempted to amplify the attack’s significance, framing it as a successful operation.

However, users on X responded with sarcasm to the Israeli aggression and praised Iran’s robust air defenses, which effectively thwarted the Israeli aggression.

US-based geopolitical analyst Will Schryver took to X, summarizing the Israeli aggression and Iran’s air defense response.

He noted that despite Israel launching “a lot of missiles… there are no firm reports nor video evidence (so far) of big strikes on any significant Iranian targets.”

“Here’s what I have observed at this point in relation to the Israeli strikes against Iran:

- The Israelis launched a lot of missiles -- all from maximum stand-off distance.

- Iran put up a LOT of air defense missiles.

- There are no firm reports nor video evidence (so far) of big missile strikes on any significant Iranian targets.

- The Iranians say they intercepted most of the attacking missiles, but admit some got through.

- All the usual purveyors of #EmpirePropaganda are claiming Israel crushed Iranian air defenses and devastated their intended targets.

Dan Cohen, US-based journalist and filmmaker, underlined “Israeli propaganda” trying to sell “the (Israeli) attack as a huge success.”

“Israeli strikes on Iran apparently failed to cause any significant damage, but Israeli propaganda is desperate to sell the attack as a huge success. This pathetic display is how they’re trying to save face after getting wrecked in Lebanon this week."

MA/Press TV