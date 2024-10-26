No US involvement in Israeli strikes against Iran

The White House also confirmed that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the strikes.

The White House said earlier that it was aware of the "targeted strikes against military targets in Iran” in response to Tehran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack against Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett claimed in a statement.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, it said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, Iran's air defense force added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

SD/