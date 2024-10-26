Iranian Foreign Ministry issues statement after Israel attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the aggressive action of the Zionist regime against several military centers in Iran as a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially the principle of prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries, it said, while strongly condemning the Israeli attack.

The ministry added that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself entitled and obliged to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression, based on its inherent right of legitimate defense, which is also reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized using all the material and spiritual capabilities of the Iranian nation to defend its security and vital interests, it added, thanking the peace-loving countries in the region and other parts of the world for condemning the Israeli act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

"Undoubtedly, the continuation of the occupation, illegal actions, and crimes of the Zionist regime in the region, especially the genocide of the Palestinian people and aggression against Lebanon - which has continued in the shadow of the all-round military and political support of the United States and some other western countries - is the main cause of tension and insecurity in is the area," the ministry underlined.

The ministry also urged each member state of the United Nations, member states of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and member states of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, to take urgent and collective action against the Israeli regime's gross violations of international law and the United Nations Charter.

