Pezeshkian meets counterparts, world leaders (+Photos)

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

President Pezeshkian also met and talked with Aleksandr Lukashenko President of Belarus on Thursday.

The Iranian president also held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro in the Russian city of Kazan.

The BRICS Summit, attended by heads of state, is held in Kazan, Russia, on 22-24 October.



The three-day summit brings together officials from 36 countries. The summit is devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges.

BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024.

MNA/