Iran envoy strongly condemns Israeli terrorist act in Beirut

Amir Saeid Iravani made the call on Thursday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The letter followed the targeted assassinations of an Iranian mother of five children and a physician in Beirut by the criminal Zionist regime, according to Press TV.

“On 19 October 2024, an Israeli drone launched a missile strike on the personal vehicle of an Iranian national, Ms. Masoumeh Karbasi, and her Lebanese husband, in the densely populated area of Jounieh, Beirut. After narrowly escaping the first missile, the couple sought refuge at the side of the street, only to be struck by a second missile moments later, resulting in their martyrdom,” Iravani wrote.

“This brutal attack, captured on surveillance cameras and broadcasted across media outlets, reveals the egregious disregard for civilian life and international legal norms,” he added.

Iravani described the assassinations as a brazen act of violence and terrorism perpetrated by the regime.

He said the attacks also reveal Israel’s egregious disregard for civilian life and international legal norms, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

“In a further heinous crime, on 22 October 2024, in an outrageous and deliberate strike, Israel assassinated Dr. Ali Heidari, an Iranian physician and relief worker, in Beirut. Dr. Heidari was performing life-saving duties, providing critical medical care to the wounded and assisting those in dire need,” he stated.

“His assassination is not only a despicable act of violence but also a blatant violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which expressly prohibit attacks on hospitals and medical personnel. This constitutes a war crime under international law,” he wrote.

He urged the Security Council to condemn Israel’s terrorist attacks on Iranian nationals unequivocally.

Iravani stressed that the regime must be held fully accountable for its continuous violations of the UN Charter and international law.

MNA