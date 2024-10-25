Farewell ceremony held at IUMS for Martyr Doctor Ali Heidari

Oct. 25 (MNA) – A farewell ceremony was held at the Iranian University of Medical Sciences (IUMS) for martyred Iranian doctor Ali Heidari who was assassinated by the criminal Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Doctor Ali Heidari ascended to martyrdom recently during Israeli airstrikes against the city of Hermel in Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel Province.

The victim, a member of the Islamic Republic’s medical team in Lebanon was martyred after the vehicle carrying him came under an Israeli drone attack.