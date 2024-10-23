  1. Politics
Oct 23, 2024

Israeli targeting of Iranian physician in Lebanon a war crime

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the martyrdom of Iranian doctor named “Ali Heidari” in Lebanon during the brutal attack committed by the criminal Zionist regime.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian physician Ali Heidari to the people of Lebanon and Iranians living in this country and his bereaved family who was martyred during the brutal attack of the criminal Zionist regime.

Martyr Ali Heydari was present in Beirut for some time in rendering quality medical services and also providing medical and therapeutic assistance to the injured people in this Arab country, the statement added.

The Zionist regime's savage action in martyring an Iranian physician Ali Heidari, who was offering medical and paramedic services to treat the wounded in Lebanon is a clear violation of 1949 Geneva Conventions on prohibiting attacks on hospitals, medical centers, doctors, and medical staff, and is considered a war crime.

Since the beginning of genocidal war in Gaza and its invasion in Lebanon, the criminal Zionist regime has repeatedly attacked medical centers, doctors, and aid workers. In addition to completely destroying many hospitals and killing the wounded, it has also martyred hundreds of medical workers, the statement added.

