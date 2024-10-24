Hezbollah conducts massive rocket operation on Israel bases

Carrying out 12 operations, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance smashed the military bases of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories with various weapons.

In order to support the steadfast Palestinian nation and its valiant and respond to the Zionist regime's aggression against civilians in southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah forces fired rockets at the Zofulon military base in the north of Haifa city, reads the statement released by Hezbollah Resistance movement.

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon also announced that its fighters bombed the city of Nahariya with a very large rocket barrage



The Resistance group also said its fighters launched a large salvo of rockets targeting the occupied city of Safad

Also on Wednesday, the movement confronted and clashed with an Israeli infantry force, which was trying to infiltrate the Lebanese territory from the eastern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, targeting it with machineguns and rockets, forcing it to retreat behind the border, and causing “confirmed casualties.”

Hezbollah’s Air Defense Units confronted an Israeli warplane with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to leave the Lebanese airspace.

So far during the October 2023-present defensive operations, the movement has killed more than 70 Israeli troops, destroyed 28 of the Israeli military’s Merkava tanks and four of its military bulldozers, and shot down three advanced Israeli Hermes 450 drones.

Amid the retaliation, the regime carried out as many as 17 airstrikes against the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, leveling six buildings.

The regime’s intensified aggression against Lebanon has seen it either attacking targets across the country without prior notice or issuing such notices minutes before launching its strikes.

At least 2,546 people, including 140 children and 270 women, have been killed and 11,862 others wounded in Lebanon as a result of the aggression so far.

MNA/6267365