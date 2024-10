TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of Martyr of Al-Quds Doctor Ali Heydari was held at Jame Mosque of Bagh-e-Feyz in Tehran on Monday evening.

Doctor Ali Heidari ascended to martyrdom recently during Israeli airstrikes against the city of Hermel in Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel Province.

The victim, a member of the Islamic Republic’s medical team in Lebanon was martyred after the vehicle carrying him came under an Israeli drone attack.