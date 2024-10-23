Saudi Arabia requests joint naval drill with Iran

"Saudi Arabia has requested that we have a combined exercise in the Red Sea," Iran's Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have invited each other to visit their ports, he noted, adding that the two countries want to hold bilateral exercises as well as exercises with the participation of other countries.

Coordinations in this regard are underway and the delegations of the two countries will have the necessary consultations on how to conduct the exercise, Irani concluded.

