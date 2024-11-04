Iran monitoring US aircraft carrier, destroyers in region

During a meeting on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance, stating that the aircraft carrier, along with 16 destroyers and frigates from the US stationed in the region, are continuously monitored by Iran’s reconnaissance drones.

He emphasized, “Our reconnaissance drones can be seen with the naked eye, serving as a clear message to the Americans that there is no place for them in this region and that we are keeping track of all their movements.”

He further noted, “It is crucial to understand that we have the capability to monitor the enemy even at sea, which has raised concerns among the Americans.”

In addition to ensuring the security of the country’s shipping, he stated that Iran's Navy has been able to escort ships from other countries upon request.

He emphasized that the Navy escorts oil and commercial shipments from the coast of Venezuela to destinations in the US, Europe, and Africa.

He also mentioned, “One of the recent actions we took was to retrieve and seize the oil shipment that the US had confiscated, along with the ship carrying it, even though the ship had been renamed by the US.”

AMK/6277916