Iran, Azerbaijan military exercise successfully conducted

Spokesman of Iran-Azerbaijan Rescue & Relief Exercise Second Admiral Mohsen Razzaghi stated the main stages of the combined Caspian Sea rescue and relief exercise were successfully conducted with the participation of the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the floating and flight units of the two countries based on a predetermined scenario.

During the operations, the injured were transferred by the boat to the coast, he added.

In this phase of the exercise, after sending an emergency message on the vessels on fire, the operation area was first identified and searched by vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan Navy Forces, and then “Deylaman destroyer” was tasked with dispatching vessels stationed in the operation area to carry out firefighting operations, and the injured were transferred by rescue boats to continue treatment operations.

Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic have begun combined rescue and firefighting exercises in the Caspian Sea on Monday.

The two-day exercises, hosted by the Iranian Navy, are underway in Bandar Anzali, a port city in Iran’s northern province of Gilan.

The Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army said in a press release on Sunday afternoon that the vessels of the Republic of Azerbaijan Navy, including rescue and relief vessels G129 and A640, entered Iran’s waters to take part in the exercises.

Under the motto of “Cooperation for Peace and Friendship”, the drill dubbed AZIREX2024 aims to consolidate sustainable collective security in the region.

It is also aimed at expanding multilateral cooperation among the participating countries, and is an effort to show their goodwill and ability to jointly support peace and friendship and maritime security.

MA/6278383