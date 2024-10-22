Massive explosions reported across occupied territories

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Tuesday that sirens have been activated throughout the occupied territories since an hour ago.

The sirens have been heard in 63 areas, including Haifa, Acre, and eastern Tel Aviv, due to a large-scale rocket attack.

The Zionist media confirmed that there were large-scale explosions in Haifa and Krayot, also heard in central areas of the occupied territories.

Reports indicate that a rocket hit south of Beit Aryeh near Ramallah.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced that its combatants targeted the "Nirit Dome" in the suburbs of "Tel Aviv" this morning using high-quality missiles.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

