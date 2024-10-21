Iraqi Resistance launches drone attack on Golan Heights

Issuing a statement on Sunday night, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that its forces targeted a vital Israeli target in occupied Golan Heights.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, according to the Iraq-based Resistance group.

It added that the attack inflicted damage and losses to the Israeli enemy.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

MNA/