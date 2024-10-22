  1. World
Oct 22, 2024, 8:05 PM

Terrible explosion reported in southern Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – The local media in Tel Aviv on Tuesday reported a terrible explosion in southern Tel Aviv.

The media reported that a massive explosion was heard from south of Tel Aviv.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Hebrew-language sources also reported the hearing a loud explosion in southern Tel Aviv.

