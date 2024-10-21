Hezbollah shoots downs Israeli Hermes 900 drone

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the combatants in the Air Defense units of the Islamic Resistance at 4:30 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, confronted an Israeli Hermes-900 drone and forced it to leave the Lebanese airspace,” the Resistance movement said.

Hezbollah also launched a salvo of rockets at the port city of Haifa.

The Resistance movement said that “as part of the Khaybar series of operations and in response to the attacks and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy, and with the call of ‘We are at your service O Nasrallah,’ the combatants of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the ‘Tira Carmel’ base with a qualitative rocket barrage.”

In addition, the group targeted a command and supply center at the Samson military base, west of Lake Tabariyya, as well as the Israeli regime's Tirat Carmel military base.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah forces also struck Israeli troop gatherings at several locations, including in the Beria missile base, the town of Markaba, Qalaa Heights, and Hounin barracks, reportedly inflicting casualties.

MNA/PressTV