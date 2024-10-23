Missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israeli airports

The Zionist regime's official television announced on Wednesday morning that an explosion was heard in Tel Aviv, leading to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport.

The media also indicated that missiles were fired at the Ramat David military airport in the Marj Ibn Amer area, located east of the occupied city of Haifa.

Currently, alarm sirens are sounding in the Israeli settlements of Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi near the eastern Lebanese border, as well as in central Tel Aviv and other areas.

Following the missile attacks on Tel Aviv, many people panicked and sought refuge in shelters, resulting in several injuries due to overcrowding.

According to Zionist sources, the missiles were launched from Lebanese territory, claiming that two of the missiles fired at Tel Aviv were intercepted.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

AMK/IRN85636583