Ben Gurion Airport activities halted for security reasons

The Zionist regime’s media outlets announced that flights of "Ben Gurion" Airport in the occupied land have been stopped.

These media outlets reported the closure of Ben Gurion Airport due to security reasons.

The management of the Ben Gurion Airport announced, “Based on request of Israeli Air Force to investigate a suspicious issue, the activities of this airport were stopped for half an hour.”

The media of the Zionist regime also reported that stoppage of Ben-Gurion Airport was due to the suspicion of existence of a suspicious flying object and presently, activities of this airport have now resumed.

