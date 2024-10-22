Hezbollah strikes military intelligence base in Tel Aviv

The movement announced carrying out the retaliatory strike against the Glilot Base belonging to the regime’s military intelligence Unit 8200 on Monday.

It said it conducted the operation “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable Resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its people.”

The strike came “as part of the Khaybar series of operations and in response to the aggressions and massacres carried out by the Zionist enemy,” the group said, PressTV reported.

The group identified the codename for the operation as “We are at your service O Nasrallah,” referring to its Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was martyred in Israeli attacks against Lebanon’s capital Beirut in late September.

The Israeli regime escalated its deadly attacks against Lebanon last October, prompting Hezbollah to start responding by launching hundreds of retaliatory strikes against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories and targeting the Israeli forces attempting to advance on southern Lebanese areas.

