Over 300 Spanish artists call on PM to ban arms to 'Israel'

As per EFE news, artists argue that as long as Spain maintains military relations with the occupation, it is considered complicit in the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, Al Mayadeen TV English website reported.

Sanchez is urged in the letter to immediately enforce a comprehensive embargo on arms supplies to the Israeli occupation. Among the signatories are renowned Spanish filmmakers Pedro Almodovar and Isabel Coixet, actresses Aitana Sanchez Gijon, Alba Flores, Iciar Bollain, singer Mikel Izal, and many others.

Sanchez was reminded that Spain's present administration describes itself as progressive and devoted to human rights, and hence must do more to protect the rights of Palestinians and Lebanese citizens.

Last week, Pedro Sanchez called on fellow European Union members to support Madrid and Ireland's request to suspend the bloc's free trade agreement with "Israel" due to its actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Spain and Ireland have been engaging in discussions with other EU nations for months, pushing for a review of the EU-"Israel" Association Agreement, citing potential violations of the agreement's human rights clause by "Israel".

"Given the current events in the Middle East, it is urgent that the international community cease arms exports to the Israeli government," Sanchez stated after meeting with Pope Francis in Rome.

MNA