A senior Israeli military commander killed in north Gaza

Daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that on Sunday afternoon that the commander of Israel's 401st armored brigade was killed in clashes in northern Gaza's Jabalia.

Mean, the army announced Saturday two Israeli soldiers were killed in ground battles in the northern Gaza Strip,

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the soldiers, who served in the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion, were killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters.

This brings the death toll of Israeli military since Oct. 7, 2023 to 747.

At least 4,969 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and in cross-border fighting with the Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, according to the army's figure.

Israel has martyred more than 42,500 people in Gaza over the past year.

MNA