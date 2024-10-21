Israel launches new wave of air strikes on southern Beirut

Israel targeted several locations across Lebanon on Saturday night. Arab sources reported that at least 12 missiles hit Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The Zionists' strikes also hit very close to the capital’s international airport, Al Jazeera reported.

Hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes after Israel said it was preparing to attack the country and told people to leave those areas immediately.

Soon after the Israeli warning, several blasts were heard and fire was seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

At least 16 people were killed and 59 wounded in Israeli air attacks on Saturday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Since the start of the war in October last year, 2,464 people have been killed in Lebanon and at least 11,530 wounded by Israeli attacks.

MNA/