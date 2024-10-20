3 Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike in s. Lebanon

The army said the Israeli forces targeted a military vehicle on a highway between Ain Ebel and Hanin in Bint Jbeil city, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israeli regime and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has martyred more than 42,600 people, most of them women and children, since Hamas Al Aqsa Storm Operation was launched last year.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching invasion into southern Lebanon.

MNA