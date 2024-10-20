FM raps Israeli assassination of Iranian woman in Lebanon

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the brutal assassination of Iranian woman ‘Masoumeh Karbaschi’ and her husband in Lebanon as a new crime of the Zionist Israeli regime.

Referring to the published video of the assassination of this Iranian woman and her husband in a civilian place, Baghaei described this act of the Zionist regime as a complete example of terrorism and war crime, emphasizing that Iran uses all available means to pursue the assassination of the Iranian lady and hold the Zionist regime accountable for its crime.

He considered the brutality of the Israeli regime in assassinating the Iranian woman as another sign of the regime's substantive opposition with Iran and Iranians, urging the human rights authorities not to remain silent in the face of this arbitrary killing which is part of the genocide in occupied Palestine and Lebanon.

The Israeli media reported that the Zionist regime’s drone strike killed two people driving on the highway in Jounieh, a Christian-majority city north of Beirut, on Saturday.

Eyewitness accounts said the drone fired at a car three times before a man and a woman fled the car on foot, where they were struck down in a field next to the highway.

SD/6262967