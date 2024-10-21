Iran blasts Israel's continued crimes against Palestinians

“It is shameful that the Israeli regime is, on a daily basis, committing all kinds of crimes and barbaric actions against the Palestinian people, in the wake of silence and lack of responsibility from the international community and human rights organizations”, the senior Iranian diplomat said on Sunday.

Baghaei further noted that the Zionist regime continues its crimes against Palestinians due to the impunity it enjoys and the support it receives from Washington.

He considered the latest massacre of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by hundreds of extremist Zionist settlers to be indicative of an organized and dangerous plan by the “apartheid Zionist regime” to eliminate the Palestinian nation’s identity and its holy sites.

Baghaei also warned against the horrible and unpredictable consequences of the continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, calling for a quick, decisive, and deterrent response by the international community and Islamic governments to the Israeli regime’s crimes.

Iran remains committed to fulfilling its moral, Islamic, and legal responsibility to support the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation against occupation and apartheid, he concluded.

MNA/