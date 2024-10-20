Embassy reacts to Israeli killing of Iranian lady in Lebanon

In a statement released on Sunday, the embassy said the Zionist regime’s “anti-human drone strike” on a public area in Lebanon’s Jounieh on October 19 has resulted in the martyrdom of Iranian woman ‘Masoumeh Karbaschi’ and her husband.

The embassy strongly condemned the “brutal Zionist” attacks targeting innocent civilians, expressing condolences to the children and relatives of the Iranian woman.

The Iranian diplomatic mission has also called on international organizations to take immediate, practical and effective measures to protect the lives of innocent people who are prone to constant threats from the Zionist regime’s war machine.

The Israeli media reported that the Zionist regime’s drone strike killed two people driving on the highway in Jounieh, a Christian-majority city north of Beirut, on Saturday.

Eyewitness accounts said the drone fired at a car three times before a man and a woman fled the car on foot, where they were struck down in a field next to the highway.

MNA/TSN