MP says al-Qard al-Hassan depositors won't lose a penny

MP Ihab Hamadeh, a member of the Loyalty to the Lebanese Resistance Bloc, assured depositors in al-Qard al-Hassan that they would not lose any of their funds.

His remarks to Al Mayadeen follow a series of aggressive raids by the occupation on Sunday, which specifically targeted branches of al-Qard al-Hassan financial institution in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Baalbek, and southern Lebanon.

Hamadeh emphasized that the foundation serves all Lebanese citizens and noted its provision of scholarships for 5,000 university students studying abroad. He also highlighted that the attacks on al-Qard al-Hassan coincided with the arrival of the US envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut.

In a related context, Hamadeh said, rebuking Israeli claims that the foundation is 'Hezbollah's financial arm', saying "al-Qard al-Hassan is a costly institution for us and we do not make any profit from it."

MNA