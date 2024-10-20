Pezeshkian, El-Sisi to meet in Kazan, Russia

According to Egyptian diplomatic sources, the agreement on the main points of the discussions was made during the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Egypt.

Pezeshkian will leave for Russia on Tuesday to participate and give a speech at the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia.

In addition to his speech at the main BRICS summit, Pezeshkian will have bilateral meetings with some of the officials of other countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The summit, which will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss pressing global issues and cooperation among the BRICS nations.

The theme of this year's summit, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," is expected to focus on bolstering international cooperation and addressing challenges in global governance.

