Russia plays key role in interaction within BRICS: Iran FM

"Russia is one of the BRICS founders, it plays a key role in decision-making processes and in interaction between the group’s member states," the diplomat said, replying to a question as to how Iran views Russia’s chairmanship of the group, TASS reported.

Commenting on remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Moscow’s readiness to assist in settling the conflict in the West Asian region in order to halt any strikes on civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, the Iranian official stressed that Tehran welcomes any initiatives curbing the spread of combat.

"Putting an end to [war] crimes in Gaza and Lebanon must be the first step," he specified.

MA/PR