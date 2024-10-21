  1. Politics
Iran FM, Bahraini king call for cessation of war in region

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with the King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday.

In the meeting, Araghchi talked about the necessity of serious efforts by the countries of the region to stop the crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime. He also called for the development of relations between the two countries.

The King of Bahrain, for his part, first spoke about the good memory of his trip to Tehran and meeting with the Leader of the Islamic revolution and expressed his hope that he would visit Tehran again.

Al Khalifa also emphasized the necessity of cessation of any war and aggression in the region, saying that Bahrain seeks a dignified life for all the people of the region.

