In case of large scale war in region, US to be drawn into it

"Sinwar's death will not stop Hamas' activities, but will only strengthen the movement's determination and motivate Palestinian youth," Araghchi said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster NTV.

He emphasized that there was a risk of conflict in many countries in the region, including Syria.

"Israel is not capable of existing without US assistance, is not capable of committing crimes in Gaza and Lebanon without the United States. All the weapons used there are from the US. If Washington had real political will, they would be able to stop the attacks and stop Israel. For us, the US is an ally of the Zionists. If a large-scale war breaks out in the region, the US will be drawn into it, we do not want this at all."

The war may spread to the Persian Gulf countries, he said, adding "But I am sure that there is still a chance for diplomacy, we cannot leave everything to the will of one person in the Zionist regime," Araghchi noted.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli attack in Gaza's Rafah city, Hamas confirmed on Friday.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

SD/