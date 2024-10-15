Bahrain applies to join BRICS

At the last BRICS summit, Bahrain made a bid to join the alliance, Ambassador of Bahrain to Moscow Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Saati revealed to TASS.

"We filed our accession application during the previous summit, but, back then, the association considered Bahrain not yet ready to accede," he noted.

When asked if the kingdom may file another application to join, the envoy pointed out that the association has suspended the admission of new member states."

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

