BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners

"The leaders will make a decision on a group of states that would be included in this category of partner countries at the first stage. Currently, fifteen countries meeting many criteria, such as influence on regional and international affairs, etc., are being considered as potential partners, he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that at least 30 countries had already expressed their willingness to join BRICS’ activities. "But at this point, we together with all members of the organization should consider our position on the [association’s] expansion. Definitely, we will push away no one," he said.

"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be an association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One, commenting on prospects for BRICS’ expansion.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

