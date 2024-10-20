Prabowo Subianto takes oath as Indonesia’s 8th president

The inauguration ceremony was held in Jakarta with foreign dignitaries in attendance.

Prabowo, who served as defense minister in Jokowi's Cabinet, was elected in February after winning a landslide.

Following his inauguration, Prabowo, 73 proceeded to the presidential palace, where he was welcomed by the outgoing president.

In an emotional inaugural speech, the president vowed to be the "leader of all Indonesians," regardless of political differences, and to fight for the protection and welfare of the nation's most vulnerable groups.

The retired army general cited national unity and food security as the top priorities for his administration, Anadolu news agency reported.

Promising that all of Indonesia's natural resources would be managed for the greater good of the masses, he vowed to continue the policies of his predecessor, including the industrialization of mining commodities and the ban on exporting raw minerals and ores.

"We will carry out this oath to the best of our ability and with accountability, prioritizing all the people, including those who did not vote for us," he said. His running mate, 37-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's son, was also sworn in as vice president.

