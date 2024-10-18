Netizens pay tribute to Yahya Sinwar as 'fearless leader'

Sinwar was found dead in southern Gaza’s Rafah city on Thursday, wearing a combat vest with an AK-47 rifle by his side.

The charismatic leader of the Palestinian Resistance Movement escaped many assassination attempts before and after the events of October 7.

In the past year, Sinwar, 62, played an instrumental role in coordinating and supervising Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza.

Before becoming Hamas’s leader in Gaza in 2017, Sinwar spent 22 years in an Israeli prison. He was released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

Award-winning British journalist Afshin Rattansi wrote that “contrary to all the propaganda in US, UK, and EU media for the last year Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar didn’t end up meeting his end in a tunnel surrounded by Israeli hostages wearing a suicide belt.”

“He was killed on the frontlines wearing the Palestinian Keffiyeh around his neck and a tactical vest, wielding an AK-47, while fighting Israeli occupation forces head on, as the rest of the Palestinian resistance had been doing in Gaza for the last year,” he added.

Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen wrote, “Yahya Sinwar was a fearless leader who defied the Israeli occupation and prepared the Palestinian resistance for liberation. He was the exact opposite of the Israeli leadership that is celebrating today.”

MA/Press TV