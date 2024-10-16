No security in region without independent state of Palestine

Speaking in a press conference with his Spanish counterpart, he emphasized the importance of formation of an independent Palestinian state and announced that Egypt is making its utmost efforts to immediately stop the attacks of Zionist regime against Lebanon and Gaza.

Abdel Atay pointed to Egypt's continuous efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and revealed the extensive discussions with regional and international sides to deescalate and implement the ceasefire immediately.

The Egyptian foreign minister condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon and emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire.

The Egypt’s top diplomat also condemned any attack on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFEL) forces in southern Lebanon and demanded the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

MA/6259275