FM Araghchi travels to Egypt after Jordan visit

Heading a delegation, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Amman, the capital of Jordan, to meet and discuss the current situation in the region and the efforts to stop the Zionist crimes in Gaza and the military aggression of the regime in Lebanon. At the end of his consultations, he left for Cairo, the next destination of his fourth round of his regional tour to the region.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atay, announced earlier today that the top diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Iran will meet with him in Cairo tomorrow Thursday.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and talked with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and King Abdullah II in Amman earlier on Wednesday.

In the meeting with the King of Jordan, the Iranian foreign minister explained Iran's views on the sensitive security situation in the region, stressing the need for more cooperation and solidarity among the countries of the region and the Islamic world to force the Zionist regime to stop its genocide and war-mongering.

In his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Jordan, reviewed the critical situation in the region which is the result of the continuation of the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and its massive invasion of Lebanon.

In meeting with Safadi, Araghchi emphasized the need for collective action by the countries of the region to stop the war machine of the occupying regime and prevent the spread of the war. He emphasized the need for protecting the stability and security of the region in line with the interests of the nations of the region.

