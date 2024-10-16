Collective action needed to stop Zionist regime’s war machine

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Wednesday where he also stressed that collective action is required to stop the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region.

While reviewing the critical situation in the region caused by the continuation of Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and its extensive invasion of Lebanon, Iran’s top diplomat stressed the need for collective action by the countries of the region to stop the war machine of the occupying regime of Israel and prevent the spread of war and also protect the stability and security of the region in line with securing the interests of the regional countries.

Jordanian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his deep concern over the escalation of security conditions in the region, stressing the need for ending the killing of the innocent people in Palestine and Lebanon and also stopping aggression against Lebanon as well as preventing further instability in the region.

The Iranian and Jordanian foreign ministers emphasized the importance of mobilizing regional countries and international community to help refugees in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Araghchi arrived in in Amman on Wednesday to meet and hold talks with senior Jordanian officials, discuss the latest regional developments and find ways for ending the brutal attacks of the Israeli regime against Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

He will embark on to Egypt and then Turkey as the other legs of his regional tour he started with Lebanon and Syria.

