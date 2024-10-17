Israeli forces martyr 27 in one day in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon and its capital Beirut killed 27 people on Wednesday, officials said.

In Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, more than half a dozen strikes hit the city and surrounding areas, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, which said 16 people were killed and 52 wounded. The city's mayor, Ahmad Kahil, was among those killed, according to provincial governor Huwaida Turk, Euro News reported.

Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, meanwhile accused Israel of “intentionally targeting” a municipal council meeting to discuss relief efforts in Nabatieh.

MA/PR