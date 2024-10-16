Hezbollah unveils specs. of Qader 2, Nasr 1 missiles

Hezbollah combatants launched a barrage of missiles toward the suburbs of Tel Aviv on Monday in response to "Israel's" brutal assaults on Lebanese cities and civilians.

The Resistance afterward published footage of the operation, revealing that the targeting was carried out with Qader 2 missiles, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Qader 2 is a surface-to-surface point-precision ballistic missile engineered by Hezbollah combatants. It can strike vital targets with an accuracy of up to 5 meters and has a highly destructive power.

The Nasr 1 is a surface-to-surface precision-guided missile engineered by Hezbollah members for striking critical infrastructure and port facilities and boasts a precision accuracy of up to 5 meters, the report added.

MNA