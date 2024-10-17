IRGC urges Muslims to rise against Zionist regime

The IRGC issued a statement on Wednesday, on the occasion of the first anniversary of Israel’s massacre of Palestinians at the Mamdani Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We expect all Muslim nations and Islamic governments to rise alongside the great nation of Iran and the fighters of Islamic Resistance in a united front against the Zionist regime,” the IRGC said, according to Press TV.

The IRGC urged its audience to fulfill their historical role and mission.

On October 17, 2023, Israel launched an airstrike on the Mamdani Hospital, also known as Ahli Arab Hospital. The regime massacred more than 500 Palestinians. Many of the victims were taking shelter there from days of ruthless Israeli bombardment of the blockaded territory.

“One year after the wolfish and diabolical regime’s atrocity in bombing the Mamdani Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent individuals seeking shelter and care at this medical center, the remembrance of this horrific crime stirs the sorrow and regret of humanity,” the statement read.

The massacre at the ill-fated hospital triggered global outrage, producing an outpouring of condemnation worldwide against the Tel Aviv regime.

“After enduring the humiliation and disgrace of a historic defeat in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the illegitimate and bloodthirsty regime carried out the brutal bombing of the Mamdani Hospital, fabricating claims and staging false scenes regarding the activities of Hamas and the powerful and steadfast Islamic resistance in hospitals and medical centers,” the statement further read.

“This atrocity further exposed the indifference and inaction of international human rights organizations regarding their fundamental duties. There, today under the shadow of this indifference and deadly silence, humanity witnesses the unrestrained actions and savagery of Zionists not only in Gaza but also in Lebanon,” the IRGC said.

Israel has killed over 2,300 people and injured nearly 11,000 in Lebanon since early October 2023, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.

Over the same period, the regime has been busy with its campaign of genocide in the Gaza Strip. It has killed over 42,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

MNA