Iran’s Zabihollah Poorshab announces retirement from karate

In the ceremony held in Tehran’s Afrasiabi Hall, Poorshab, 36, ended his glorious 20-year career.

Hassan Tabatabaei, head of karate federation, and the Iranian karatekas attended in the retirement ceremony.

He won a bronze medal in World Karate Championships in Paris. Two year later Poorshab claimed a gold in the competition in Bremen, Germany.

Poorshab also won two more gold medals in 2016 and 2018 World Karate Championships in Linz and Madrid, respectively.

The Iranian practitioner has seized a gold in 2010 Asian Games and three golds in Asian Championships.

MA/TT