Iran seizes 11 colorful medals in 2024 Asian Karate C’ships

Iranian athletes achieved a total of eleven medals at the 2024 Asian Senior Championships in Hangzhou, China from September 20 to 22.

The medals included one gold, one silver, and nine bronze.

Saleh Abazari (+84kg) and Mehdi Khodabakhshi (-84kg) grabbed gold and silver medals respectively in the sporting vent.

Fatemeh Sadeghi claimed a bronze medal in the Individual Kata competition.

Additionally, Iranian karate athletes including Bahman Asgari (-75kg), Behnam Dehganzadeh (-55kg), Taravat Khaksar (-55kg), Atousa Golshadnejad (-61kg), and Mobina Heidari (-68kg) each earned bronze medals.

Moreover, the Iranian men's karate kumite, men’s Kata, and women’s Kata teams all received bronze medals.

Iran secured fifth place behind China, while Japan dominated the medal tally with 5 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals, followed by Vietnam and Kazakhstan in second and third places.

The tournament brought together 370 athletes from 31 countries.

AMK/IRIB4337322