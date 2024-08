Iran and Japan were the big winners at the end of the 22nd Asian Cadet, Juniors, and Under-21 Karate Championships at the PhilSports Arena in Manila, Philippines on August 23-25, 2024.

Iran alongside Japan came on top in the three-day tournament. The Iranian karateka won 10 gold medals alongside three silvers and 10 bronze medals.

In a congratulatory message, the Iranian president extended his congratulations on the achievement by the Iranian karate team.

