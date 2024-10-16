New West sanctions target ordinary Iranians: FM Araghchi

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Jordan in Amman on Wednesday, Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, said that, "It is regrettable while we and the countries of the region are trying to control and reduce tension in the region and prevent [Israeli] crimes. European and Western countries escalate the tension by imposing new sanctions."

"They know better than anyone else does that sanctions have never been a solution and have not been able to solve a problem in relations between Iran and the West, but they have always added to the problems," Araghchi said.

"Now, instead of trying to reduce tensions, they are imposing more sanctions against Iran. It is regrettable. It was definitely a hostile act towards us that will not help to resolve the existing situation," he added.

"The recent US and European sanctions against Iran target and deprive ordinary people who are airplane passengers and people who travel. What effect can this have in reducing tension in the region? It is really questionable and regrettable," the top Iranian diplomat said.

