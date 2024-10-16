Top diplomat in Jordan for talks on regional developments

Araghchi arrived in in Amman on Wednesday to meet and hold talks with senior Jordanian officials, discuss the latest regional developments and find ways for ending the brutal attacks of the Israeli regime against Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

In a post on his X account earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote that Iran's diplomacy will go on for promotion of peace and stability in the region, adding that in the continuation of consultations with the countries of the region, the Iranian foreign minister will also travel to Egypt and Turkey in order to help "put an end to genocide, crimes and war."

Araghchi is visiting Jordan as part of a diplomatic push to end Israeli crimes in the region, which has also taken him to Lebanon, Syria and Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman.

In talks with regional authorities, the top Iranian diplomat conveyed his country’s message that it is working towards establishment of peace in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon while being fully ready for a "war situation."

Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 42,344 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 99,013 others, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The regime has also escalated its deadly attacks against Lebanon after launching a genocidal war on Gaza.

Over the past weeks, the attacks have been mostly focused on Beirut, where the regime assassinated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, during intense airstrikes against the capital in late September.

MNA/Press TV