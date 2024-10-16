Any Israeli adventurism to receive decisive response

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Warning about the consequences of any possible unwise measures by the regime, Araghchi said, " The responsibility for the consequences of the spread of insecurity in the region lies with the regime and its main supporter, the United States."

Antonio Guterres also expressed his concern over the increasing tensions in the region following the Israeli regime's destabilizing brutal measures in Gaza and Lebanon.

The UN's top official stressed the need for a political solution to settle the tensions and help the refugees of the war-torn Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey following his talks with the region's countries to discuss the Israeli regime's crime and brutality that is pushing the region towards a large-scale confrontation.



PY/