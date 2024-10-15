Iran's FM says pursued development of relations in Oman visit

Abbas Araghchi presented a report on his meetings in Muscat and stated that during his trip to Oman, we emphasized strengthening and developing bilateral relations more than ever.

"Last night, in continuation of the third round of the trip to the countries of the region, I left for Muscat from Baghdad and had useful and detailed discussions with General Sultan Bin Muhammad Al-Nu'mani, Minister of the Sultan of Oman's Civil Affairs, and Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country.

"In these meetings, while expressing our satisfaction with the strength and stability of the long-standing and friendly relations between the Sultanate of Oman and our country, we emphasized the strengthening and development of bilateral relations more than in the past," he added.

Araghchi stated that by examining the latest developments in the region, especially the dangerous conditions caused by the crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, the need for immediate international action to stop the genocide and military aggression of the Zionists was emphasized.

"Also, during this trip, I met Mr. Mohammad Abd Salam, the spokesman and head of the negotiating team of the National Salvation Government of Yemen, and we discussed the latest situation in this country," he added.

"We are planning to continue consultations in other capitals of the regional countries; these trips and continuous and intensive diplomatic movements will continue until achieving positive results for the benefit of peace, stability and tranquility throughout the region," Araghchi further added.

During the past few days, Araghchi visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman with a clear message for the region and the world, in addition to diplomatic consultations on the issue of stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime, and the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for both the paths of peace and war.

MP/IRN